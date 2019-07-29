House In Westville Destroyed During Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTVILLE, Okla. (KFSM) — Emergency crews responded to a house fire on the southside of Westville.

The house when up in flames a little after 4 p.m. Monday (July 29).

Several fire trucks, police vehicles and ambulances were on the scene preparing for the worst.

Firefighters say that while the house is a total loss, no one was injured. The fire could be seen from miles away.

Bryan Wright the brother of the man who lived in the home and says he's just glad everyone is okay.

"I spoke to him and he said the fire started and tried to put it out and it got too big and he took off and didn't know what to do, he got scared and just took off," Wright said. "It's hard, but as long as my brother not in there it's okay."

Wright says the house has been in the family for over 130 years, so it's especially hard to see it go up in flames.

It's unknown at this time what caused the fire to start.