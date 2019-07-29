Inspections Expected Of Marijuana Dispensaries In Bentonville Today, Last Step Before Opening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Two Bentonville medical marijuana dispensaries will be inspected today (July 29).

AMS Patient Center and RELEAF Center will be inspected by the Alcohol and Beverage Control.

It’s the final step before the dispensaries will be able to open.

Erik Danielson, owner of AMS Patient Center, said they hope to open by Thursday.

“There’s a state checklist that they issued so we’ve been going over and over that checklist so we gave that to our general contractor and security team, so as we went through the buildout process we made sure we were following their checklist to a T,” he said.

If they pass, the two dispensaries will be the first ones in Northwest Arkansas to open. There are also dispensaries planned for Fayetteville, though an opening date hasn't been announced.