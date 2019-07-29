× Musselman Adds Son To Staff

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Arkansas adds a new name to the basketball coaching staff, but it’s certainly not a new name for head coach Eric Musselman. The Razorbacks announced Monday that Michael Musselman, son of Eric, was hired as the new men’s basketball director of recruiting.

The younger Musselman spent last season as a graduate assistant under his father at Nevada, where he was also earning a master’s degree in educational leadership.

While a student at University of San Diego, Michael Musselman served a s a student manager for the men’s basketball team, while also earning a degree in communications in 2018.

The Musselman’s have a history of keeping things in the family, as Eric began his career as an assistant to Bill Musselman, father to Eric and grandfather to Michael.