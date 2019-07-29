Popular Oklahoma Chain Hideaway Pizza Makes Fort Smith Debut

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A popular Oklahoma pizza chain has made its way to Fort Smith.

Hideaway Pizza had its grand opening Monday at 11 a.m., but people began lining up outside at 9 a.m.

The chain began in 1957, opening the first Hideaway Pizza in Stillwater, Oklahoma. It now has several locations in Oklahoma, where it gained popularity, as well as three in Arkansas, including the new Fort Smith location.

Its menu features many unique specialty pizzas and pastas, as well as salads, wings and deserts. It also offers a full bar.

A River Valley native and Oklahoma State alum said he is ecstatic to see a location open in Fort Smith.

"When I drove by yesterday, I nearly had a heart attack when I saw Hideaway Pizza," said Roy Loris. "It's a great place to eat! They started back in the 50s, they've got their Volkswagen, they've got great pizza.

"I used to live in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and they have them there, plus they have them at OSU where they started the company. I can't wait to get in there," said Loris.

The restaurant first opened in Arkansas in North Little Rock, then opened a second location in Conway. The Fort Smith restaurant is the first in the River Valley.

The restaurant is located on 8302 Phoenix Avenue, where Market Place was once located. It will be open everyday for lunch and dinner.