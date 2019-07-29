Restaurants Let Deals Fly For National Chicken Wing Day
Whether you like them spicy or sweet, with bones or boneless, today may be the day to indulge in chicken wings. Why? Because it’s National Chicken Wing Day, of course!
Who doesn’t need a day to celebrate the chicken wing? How exactly do you celebrate National Chicken Wing Day? Several restaurants throughout the area have some suggestions.
Here are some special deals being offered:
- Buffalo Wild Wings: Any purchase of a small, medium or large order of boneless or traditional wings will get you a free snack-sized order of wings. The deal is dine-in only and while supplies last.
- Hooters: The restaurant known for its chicken wings — among other things — is offering all-you-can-eat wings for $15.99. The bad news is, it’s for dine-in only.
- Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen: Popeyes is continuing its Parmesan Ranch Double Dippers deal, which gets you six boneless wings, a side, a biscuit and ranch and Parmesan for dipping.
- Slim Chickens: Slim is offering a special deal for members of its rewards club. Visitors can order through the app or scan the barcode on their receipt and earn double reward points through today.
- TGI Friday’s: TGI Friday’s current deal features all-you-can-eat appetizers, a.k.a. the Endless Apps, which include its wings. The Endless Apps sell for $12.
- Wingstop: Every wing purchase today will get you five free wings, provided you enter the code 5FREEWINGS at checkout.