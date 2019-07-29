Rogers Man Pleads Guilty To Conspiracy To Commit Human Trafficking After Alleged Prostitution Bust

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — A Rogers man has pled guilty to conspiracy to commit human trafficking, a class A felony, after police and FBI agents busted an alleged prostitution ring in 2018.

Christopher Haynes, 37, was sentenced to six years probation and 120 days in Benton County Jail, with credit for 561 days. He also has to register as a sex offender.

In January 2018, Rogers police arrested four people on suspicion of running a prostitution ring from a home on East Necessary Road after a joint investigation with the FBI revealed the home was being used to solicit sex with a 17-year-old girl.

Corey Glenn, 42; Christopher Haynes, 36; Savannah Schmid, 23; and Diana Hernandez, 25, were arrested on January 20, 2018, in connection with the trafficking of persons, a Class Y felony.

After using an alias to set up a “date” with the girl, police served a search warrant on the home, where they found Schmid, Haynes, Glenn and Hernandez. The girl was found hiding under a blanket in a back bedroom, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The girl told police she wasn’t forced into prostitution but said she’d made $900 during two sexual encounters at the house.

Haynes, who admitted to being involved in prostitution in the past, said he didn’t realize what was happening until Glenn told him they needed to go into a backroom so they wouldn’t “interfere with the date,” according to the affidavit.

Glenn pleaded not guilty to trafficking of minor persons and failed to appear in court earlier this month. An arrest warrant has been issued for him.

Schmid is due in Benton County Court on August 19, while Hernandez was due in court Monday (July 29).