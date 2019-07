× Siloam Springs Man Killed In Motorcycle Crash

GENTRY (KFSM) — A Siloam Springs man died Saturday (July 27) after striking a deer with his motorcycle, according to Arkansas State Police.

Cody Easley, 24, struck a deer around 12:10 p.m. near Bozarth Cemetery Road and was thrown from his Honda R6L upon impact.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the accident, according to state police.