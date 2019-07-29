Some Southbound Lanes Of I-49 To Close As Crews Replace Overpass In Benton County

Posted 3:08 pm, July 29, 2019, by , Updated at 03:09PM, July 29, 2019

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — Crews will be closing lanes on I-49 for road repairs.

Starting Monday (July 29) evening, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. crews will be closing alternating southbound lanes on the I-49 overpass bridge structure over Hwy. 71B (SE Walton Blvd. & W Walnut St.) in Rogers and Bentonville.

Crews will be repairing potholes along the southbound bridge. They will also be widening the southbound on-ramp and connecting it to I-49.

Traffic will be controlled by traffic drums and signage.

This project is part of the Arkansas Department of Transportation’s (ARDOT) Interstate Rehabilitation Program.

Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.

