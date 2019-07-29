‘Tax-Free Weekend’ Coming For Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Residents in Arkansas, Oklahoma and Missouri can save some cash this weekend while back-to-school shopping.

The annual tax holiday "Tax-Free Weekend" takes place Aug. 2-4 for Oklahoma and Missouri and Aug. 3-4 for Arkansas.

During Tax-Free Weekend, items such as clothing, shoes, jewelry, purses, art supplies and all school supplies will be exempt from state and local taxes.

In Arkansas, that means shoppers will save about 9% on purchases. According to Offers.com, statewide tax is 6.5% and the average local tax is 2.1%. It will be subtracted from purchases during the tax holiday.

Some things that will not be sales tax exempt are: sewing equipment and supplies; protective items, such as helmets or safety goggles; and sport and recreational equipment.

This weekend's tax exemptions also apply online. Those purchasing an item online during Tax-Free Weekend and shipping it to a participating state won't pay sales tax.

Retailer coupons can still be used on tax-exempt items.

The tax holiday will end at 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 4 in all three states.