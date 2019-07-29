United Way Hosts ‘Fill The Bus’ Event For Moffett Schools

ROLAND, Okla. (KFSM) — The United Way of Fort Smith will be hosting a Fill the Bus event specifically for a school that was greatly impacted by the historic flooding.

The supplies collected at the event will go towards Moffett School, which was severely damaged during the flood.

Those wanting to donate can drop off supplies from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 3 at Firstar Bank in Roland.

The following school supplies will be accepted: