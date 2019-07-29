United Way Of Fort Smith Area Collects Thousands Of School Supplies Over The Weekend

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Volunteers in the River Valley spent the day sorting thousands of donated school supplies collected over the weekend at the annual “Fill the Bus” event.

At just Fort Smith Area Walmart stores, more than 22,000 school supplies were collected.

“We give them to the teachers and the counselors and they take care of giving them to the children that are in need,” United Way of Fort Smith Area Marketing Director Mitzy Little said.

Historic flooding in May destroyed nearly everything inside Moffett School, so the United Way of Fort Smith Area is extending Fill the Bus for one more day.

“We know the need is so great this year over there and we worked closely with them through the flooding and we just want to be able to help them in any way that we can, and we feel like this will be a help to the students as well as the teachers,” Little said.

The Hacket Schools cheerleading squad volunteered to sift through the supplies and sort them. It’s then sent off to local schools that don’t have a Walmart in its city.

Teachers like Courtney Sangster say they typically spend hundreds of dollars out of their own pockets to supply their classrooms.

“It’s everything. I mean, most teachers probably spend a good part of their paycheck on their classroom anyways so, to get any kind of help is amazing,” Sangster said.

About 700 volunteers in six counties plus hundreds of community members made the 15th annual Fill the Bus another success. "It's hard when you see everyone around you and they have all of these things and you don't have the things that you need," Little said. "We want to make sure that every child that goes back to school this fall are prepared with all of the items that they need."