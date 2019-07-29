Volunteers Needed To ‘Tidy Up’ Lake Tenkiller

LAKE TENKILLER (KFSM) — Volunteers are needed to help tidy up Lake Tenkiller.

The Greater Tenkiller Association and the Tahlequah Chamber of Commerce is working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Tenkiller Lake office to coordinate a 3-day cleanup event on the lake.

The event will be August 15-17 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. They are looking for volunteers to help as a community effort to keep the lake beautiful by cleaning up trash on the lake and shoreline.

Gloves, bags, safety gear and lunch will be provided. There will be three locations of pick up.

Anyone interested in volunteering can contact the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce Tourism Department at 918-456-3742 or the Tenkiller Lake Office at 918-487-5252.