Authorities Investigating Possible Homicide After Woman’s Body Found In SW Missouri

NOEL, Mo. (KFSM) — McDonald County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a possible homicide after a woman’s body was found Monday (July 29) on a steep hillside along Highway 59 between Noel and Ginger Blue.

Investigators also found a suitcase near the body and believe the woman had been put inside it, according to Sheriff Michael Hall.

Hall said it was unclear how long the woman had been there. A man bicycling through the area found the woman’s body, Hall said.

The sheriff’s office was unable to identify the woman due to the condition of her remains.

Hall said an autopsy has been scheduled for today (July 30) and his office is treating the case as a homicide.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (417) 223-4318 and ask for an investigator.