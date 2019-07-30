Cyclists On Cross-Country Charity Ride Pass Through Fort Smith

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A group of cyclists will be riding across Arkansas on Tuesday to raise awareness for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

Young men from our area will be joining them as they make their way across the Garrison Avenue Bridge.

The group is called Ride4Gabe, and they are traveling from Birmingham, Alabama, to Pikes Peak, Colorado.

Tuesday is Day 3 of their 7-day trip that will total more than 7,000 miles. They are starting the day in Mount Magazine, Arkansas, and will end in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

In Arkansas, there are 50 people with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. The two young men joining them across the bridge are from Fort Smith and Hot Springs.

They will be crossing the Garrison Avenue Bridge about 7:30 a.m.