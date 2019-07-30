× Fayetteville Native Blake Parker Signs With Phillies

Less than a week after he opted for free agency over an outright assignment to the minor leagues, Fayetteville native Blake Parker signed a deal to join the Phillies.

With his refusal to be sent down, Parker gave up the remainder of his $1.8 million contract with the Twins but he joined the Phillies roster for Tuesday night’s game against the Giants.

#Phillies have signed RHP Blake Parker to a major league contract. He is available for tonight’s game, and will wear number 53. pic.twitter.com/s2NfTimJMV — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 30, 2019

Parker had a 4.21 ERA in 36.1 innings with the Twins this season but struggled with command as he was averaging four walks per nine innings pitched.

The former Razorback and Fayetteville pitcher has been in the big leagues since 2012 and pitched for the Cubs, Mariners, Yankees, Angels and Twins prior to joining the Phillies. He has nine career wins and 34 saves in 260.2 innings of work.