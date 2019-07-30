Little Rock Zoo Mourning The Loss Of Ed The Aldabra Tortoise

The Little Rock Zoo is mourning the loss of an Ed, an Aldabra tortoise, the zoo said in a press release.

Known for his larger size, Ed was one of four Aldabra tortoises at the zoo, weighing 580 pounds.

Ed was originally “wild caught” in 1990 before he moved to the Louisville Zoo and then finally to the Little Rock, where he was apart of the zoo family for more than 28 years.

The zoo said Ed was under veterinary care for several weeks because of his inappetence and lethargic behavior.

Ed was humanely euthanized Friday with a full necropsy performed.

Connor Livingston, one of his former keepers, said “Ed loved doing target training. It was one of his favorite things to do. He would do anything for a treat.”

Livingston also shared that watermelon was Ed’s favorite food and that he lived with his female companion, Earnestine.

Ed’s age is unknown.

The zoo also has four African spurred tortoises that make up the rest of its tortoise reptile group.