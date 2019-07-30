Oklahoma Man Dies Near Campground In Northern Arkansas

JASPER, Ark. (AP) — The National Park Service says an Oklahoma man has died while visiting the Buffalo National River in northern Arkansas.

Officers say 54-year-old Troy Roderick of Cushing, Oklahoma, died Saturday after falling from the tailgate of a pickup truck on which he was riding. Officials say Roderick had been at a swimming area along the Buffalo River near the Ozark campground, and fell from the truck that was returning to his campsite.

Roderick was taken to a hospital in Harrison where he was pronounced dead.

The park service cautioned visitors to not ride on any portion of a vehicle that’s not designated for passengers, even at slow speeds.

