Semi Fire Temporarily Closes North 8th Street In Rogers

ROGERS (KFSM) — A semi caught fire on North 8th Street in Rogers early Tuesday, blocking the road for hours.

The semi caught fire on North 8th Street between West Easy Street and West Hudson Road, said Rogers Fire Department Battalion Chief David Whitlow. Firefighters were called to the scene about 3:06 a.m. Tuesday (July 30). They found the semi engulfed and completely blocking the road, shutting it down.

“It’s dead center in the middle of the road,” Whitlow said.

The fire was apparently caused by the semi’s brakes, which then caught the tires on fire before the fire spread to the rest of the vehicle, Whitlow said. No one was injured. The fire took about 20 minutes to get under control, he said.

The semi was hauling “food protein products,” Whitlow said. Firefighters were about to leave around 5 a.m., but police were still on scene and wreckers were arriving to remove the remains of the semi. Whitlow said they would have to remove the food product first before the semi could be moved.

The road reopened about 6 a.m., but cones may still be blocking a few lanes, Rogers Police dispatch said.