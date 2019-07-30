× Springdale Man Gets Four Years In Prison On Child Porn Charge

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Springdale man was sentenced Tuesday (July 30) to just over four years in federal prison followed by 10 years of supervised release for seeking out child pornography.

Alan Casby, 59, pleaded guilty in March 2019 in U.S. District Court to one count of access with intent to view child pornography.

Casby owes more than $30,000 in fines and court fees. He’ll also have to register as a sex offender.

In July 2018, members of the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force identified an IP address that was using a peer-to-peer file-sharing network to obtain suspected child pornography files, according to court records.

The IP address was traced to Casby’s home on Fairway Circle, where authorities seized multiple digital devices from the home.

They later found more than 8,200 files of child pornography in Casby’s collection. The images included young children and teenagers, according to court documents.

Casby admitted that he had been downloading child pornography since 2003, but said that he had deleted a majority of the files.

As part of his sentencing, Casby is barred from any supervised contact with minors. He’s also not allowed to access or own a device internet or photo storage capabilities outside of employment purposes, according to court documents.

He also was ordered to undergo mental health treatment with an emphasis on sex offender treatment.