× Arkansas, Utah Schedule Football Series In 2026 & 2028

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – The trend of scheduling college football games seven or more years out continued on Wednesday, as Arkansas announced a future series against Utah.

The Hogs face the Utes in Salt Lake City on September 12, 2026 before the return trip to Razorback Stadium on September 16, 2028.

Arkansas and Utah have never played, with the Hogs most recent game against a Pac-12 opponent coming back in 2006 in a 50-14 loss to USC.

The Razorbacks are 4-6-1 in games against current Pac-12 schools.

Arkansas opens its 2019 campaign on August 31 at 3:00 p.m. against Portland State.