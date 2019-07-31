Donors Needed For Hog Wild Ultimate Tailgate Party And Blood Drive In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Football season is almost here and you can celebrate by saving lives.

The second annual Hog Wild Ultimate Tailgate Party and Blood Drive kicks off at 9 a.m. on Saturday (Aug. 10) at the Arkansas Blood Institute’s Fort Smith Donor Center.

The blood drive goes until 4 p.m. and donors will be entered for a grand prize giveaway. The giveaway winner can choose between a deluxe sports getaway including two lower-level tickets to a regular-season professional or college sporting event and a one night stay in a deluxe hotel, or a four-night cruise for two adults out of any U.S. port.

“We love football here in Arkansas, and especially our home team,” said Danny Cervantes, donor recruitment manager at Arkansas Blood Institute in Fort Smith. “You never know when you or someone you love might need blood. The Ultimate Tailgate Party is a great way to get together, celebrate football season and our blood donors, while saving local lives.”

Donors will also receive a Hog Wild t-shirt, tailgate food provided by Tyson Foods and their choice of a voucher for entry to either Frontier City Theme Park, Science Museum Oklahoma or Safari Joe’s H2O Water and Adventure Park.

As part of the nation’s sixth-largest non-profit blood collector, Arkansas Blood Institute’s donors provide every drop of blood needed for patients in more than 40 hospitals statewide, including Mercy Hospital Fort Smith and Sparks Health System.

Appointments for the blood drive are not required but can be made by calling Arkansas Blood Institute at 877-340-8777 or visiting arkbi.org.

Donors must be 16-years-old, must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission and people 18+-years-old must weigh at least 110 pounds.