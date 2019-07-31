× Former Razorback Ryne Stanek Traded To Marlins

TAMPA, Fla. (KFSM) – For the second time this week, a pitcher with Northwest Arkansas ties was part of an MLB trade.

Former Razorback Ryne Stanek was dealt from the Rays to the Marlins, remaining in the state of Florida. Stanek was part of a trade that also sent Jesus Sanchez to Miami in exchange for Trevor Richards and Nick Anderson.

The move comes just a couple of days after Rogers Heritage alumnus Hunter Wood was traded from the Rays to the Indians.

A third round pick out of Blue Valley High School in Kansas, Stanek elected to pitch three years for the Razorbacks. The gamble paid off.

As as junior, Stanek compiled a 10-2 record with a 1.89 ERA, allowing just 15 earned runs over 97.1 innings. The hard-throwing righty was voted an all-American and was subsequently selected 29th overall by the Rays in the first round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

Stanek’s MLB debut came in 2017 with Tampa Bay. In the three years since then, Stanek is 2-5 with a career ERA of 3.55 and 171 strikeouts over 142 innings pitched.