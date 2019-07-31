Fort Smith SWAT Arrests Two People In Connection To Burglary

Posted 7:59 pm, July 31, 2019, by , Updated at 08:12PM, July 31, 2019

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — The Fort Smith SWAT team pushed its way into a Brentwood apartment on Dallas Street.

According to Aric Mitchell with Fort Smith Police, the SWAT team served two felony warrants in connection with a burglary case.

Police say two people were arrested, one juvenile and one adult.

Neighbors say the police threw some sort of tear gas or a smoke bomb inside the apartment and entered with gas masks on.

It’s unknown at this time what burglary case this is connected to.

Police are still on the scene.

