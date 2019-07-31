Heavener Road Causing Damage To Resident’s Vehicles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEAVENER, Okla. (KFSM) — Those who travel along a stretch of road in Heavener, Oklahoma say it's in bad shape and has even caused severe damage to their vehicles.

Twila Pettis says a piece of road flew up and punctured her gas tank.

"We can’t go out and get our cars fixed every time something happens, you know it’s not right," Pettis said.

Pettis says she was driving on Independence Road in Heavener on Tuesday when loose asphalt punctured her gas tank.

"Now it’s got a hole under it and I’ve got a antifreeze jug open underneath to catch the gas," Pettis said.

Pot hols and loose asphalt can be seen up and down Independence Road. Pettis and her friend say they've asked for it to be fixed several times.

"Someone is gonna have a wreck, someone is gonna get killed and we’ve reported this and reported this," Pettis said.

Residents say crews were out today fixing part of the road, but homeowners say a more permanent solution is needed.

"We’ve been fighting with these roads for three or four years," Pettis said.

5NEWS reached out to the LeFlore County Commissioners Office but we have not received a call back yet.