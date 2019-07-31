Initial Autopsy Results Released For Woman’s Body Found In SW Missouri

NOEL, Mo. (KFSM) — The McDonald County Coroner, William B.J. Goodwin III, says autopsy results did not give any explicit knowledge on the cause of death for a woman found Monday (July 29) on a steep hillside along Highway 59 between Noel and Ginger Blue in Missouri, KOAM News Now reports.

A suitcase was found near the woman’s body and officials believe that she had been put inside it, according to McDonald County Sheriff Michael Hall.

Goodwin says that X-rays showed no stab wounds, and no gunshot wounds, KOAM reports.

He also said there were no visible signs of trauma and no recognizable marks on the body. Due to the condition of the body, officials were not able to collect the woman’s fingerprints. A specialist will take X-ray images of the woman’s teeth that will be added into a national database.

Officials believe the woman is 40-years-old or younger.

The body was found just north of Shady Beach Campground by a man cycling through the area.

Anyone with more information about the woman is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (417) 223-4318 and ask for an investigator.