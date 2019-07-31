Little Rock Zoo Announces Birth Of Baby Orangutan

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Zoo has announced the birth of an orangutan.

The zoo said Wednesday that the female Northwest Bornean orangutan was born July 28 to mother Berani and father Bandar. This is the mother’s first infant and the father’s fifth.

The baby can be seen at the great ape habitat with Berani. The zoo reported she carries the baby with her while she’s outside but does often shield the baby from public view by turning her back.

