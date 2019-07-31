Little Rock Zoo Announces Birth Of Baby Orangutan

The Little Rock Zoo has announced the birth of an orangutan.

PROUD MOMENT – @LittleRockZoo announces the birth of a female Northwest Bornean orangutan born July 28 to Berani and Bandar. #conservation #LRZoo #orangutan – photo Karen Caster pic.twitter.com/xHV3fLUPs4 — Little Rock Zoo (@LittleRockZoo) July 31, 2019

The zoo said Wednesday that the female Northwest Bornean orangutan was born July 28 to mother Berani and father Bandar. This is the mother’s first infant and the father’s fifth.

The baby can be seen at the great ape habitat with Berani. The zoo reported she carries the baby with her while she’s outside but does often shield the baby from public view by turning her back.