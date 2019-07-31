Moffett Business Reopens After Historic Flood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOFFETT, Ok (KFSM)-- The River Valley was devastated by the historic flooding in May and the town of Moffett, Oklahoma may have seen the worst of it.

One of the businesses the flooding closed in Moffett is making a comeback, reopening its doors this week.

Roberts Parts U-Pick opened back up for business since it was evacuated in May.

The owner, Billy Roberts, said it hasn't been an easy process and without flood insurance, he's been on his own with repairs. According to Roberts, between Roberts Parts U-Pick and his salvage yard just down the road, the historic flood has cost him millions of dollars.

"We finally got opened back after the flooding and everything. We had to go inside and completely redo our building inside and our processing area. So we got all that back in operation and back in business, ready to go forward," said Roberts.

Despite the hard work to reopen, Roberts said he's excited to serve his customers again.

"A lot of encouragement from our customers. We got a lot of good customers. A lot of those are anxious to see us get back open so they can come in and get what they need. Believe me, we’re glad to be back open too," said Roberts.

This week in honor of the reopening, Roberts Parts U-Pick is having a sale. 50 percent off everything except tires and batteries.