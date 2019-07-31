New Security Fences Going Up At Mansfield Juvenile Center To Minimize Escapes

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — The Arkansas Department of Human Services announced the addition of extra security to a juvenile detention center after dozens of escapes in the last year alone.

Contractors are adding a security fence to the Mansfield Juvenile Center in southern Sebastian County.

The fences will include five feet of no climb mesh, which staff says should resolve the ongoing issue of escapes.

State leaders say this is part of an ongoing effort to transform many of the state's juvenile detention centers.

