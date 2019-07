ATKINS, Ark. (KFSM) — The Pope County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying two men wanted in an early morning shooting in the Atkins area.

Officials say the men may not be from Pope County but didn’t release any other details about the pair.

If you have any information about the men, you are asked to call the Pope County Sheriff’s Office at 479-968-2558. All calls will remain confidential.