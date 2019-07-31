Semi-Truck Runs Into Awning Of Retirement Facility In Fayetteville, Then Sped Off

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A semi-truck ran into an awning of a retirement facility in Fayetteville.

Just before 2 p.m. Wednesday (July 31) a semi-truck ran into the awning of Grand Village Retirement Community on Truckers Dr. in Fayetteville.

According to Sgt. Anthony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department, the 18-wheeler got lost, tried to turn around, hit the awning and sped off. One worker chased down the driver and got the license plate, but did not catch the truck. The driver also knocked over a light pole.

The driver, Christopher Skelton, caused an estimated $75,000 worth of property damage.

Police caught Skelton and arrested him for reckless driving and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

