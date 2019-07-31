Springdale Police Seek Suspects In Theft, Burglary Cases

Posted 11:35 am, July 31, 2019, by

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Springdale Police are looking for several suspects in theft and burglary cases.

The suspects are wanted for questioning in unrelated property crimes, police said in a Facebook post.

A white female with blonde hair and what appears to be a tattoo on her left shoulder is wanted for questioning in the fraudulent use of a credit card.

The two males pictured are wanted for questioning in the burglary of a local restaurant where a safe was taken.

The two black females are wanted for questioning in a large theft of property incident at Walmart.

Anyone with information on any of these people is asked to call the Springdale Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (479) 750-8139.

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline Inline Inline
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.