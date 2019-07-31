Springdale Police Seek Suspects In Theft, Burglary Cases

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Springdale Police are looking for several suspects in theft and burglary cases.

The suspects are wanted for questioning in unrelated property crimes, police said in a Facebook post.

A white female with blonde hair and what appears to be a tattoo on her left shoulder is wanted for questioning in the fraudulent use of a credit card.

The two males pictured are wanted for questioning in the burglary of a local restaurant where a safe was taken.

The two black females are wanted for questioning in a large theft of property incident at Walmart.

Anyone with information on any of these people is asked to call the Springdale Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (479) 750-8139.