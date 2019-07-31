State Tracking System Delays Opening Of Two Bentonville Medical Marijuana Dispensaries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) -- Two medical marijuana dispensaries in Northwest Arkansas are anxiously awaiting for the state to help solve an issue that may delay their opening.

Both were hoping to open their doors this month, but the Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission found an issue during inspections this week.

AMS Patient Center in Bentonville could soon be the seventh medical marijuana dispensary to open here in the natural state. ABC says while their inspection went great there is an issue with the state being able to track their transactions.”

Medical Marijuana Commission spokesperson, Scott Hardin said they are working to get the issue solved at the Releaf Center and AMS Patient Center.

“We want to successfully test that and make sure that the card is working and when that first actual patient goes in and runs their card to make that purchase that it is feeding into us and that everything is working correctly,” Hardin said.

Erik Danielson with AMS Patient Center says the issue has put them in limbo.

“It’s a bit frustrating that we have done everything we can do but the back end of the state’s system they are having is what caused our delay at our first inspection,” he said.

Danielson says once they receive the clearance letter from the state, they will send that to the cultivators who are on standby to send the orders. He says opening day they will have 40 to 60 pounds of flower.

“Multiple vapor cartridges available, three or four flavors of edibles and some concentrates as well. We could have anywhere from 30 to 40 strains of flower,” he said.

AMS Patient Center says they are prepared for big crowds when they finally do get the green light to open. They say they will have cooling centers and have rented extra parking.

The Medical Marijuana Commission says the six dispensaries open so far in the state have together sold more than 500 pounds of product worth about $3.5 million. They expect those numbers to significantly grow once the dispensaries in Northwest Arkansas are open.