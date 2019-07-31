Testing Out Pool Safety Devices That Could Save Your Child’s Life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — On a hot summer day, there's no better feeling than taking a dip in the swimming pool.

It's a favorite pastime for Laura Bays and her son, four-and-half-year-old Benson.

"I was always a swimmer when I was young and so we've always thought it was really important to teach our kids how to be safe in and outside of the pool," Bays said.

Bays says Benson started swimming lessons at a very young age.

"We always emphasize to just let us know if they're going to be around the pool, make sure that there's an adult present," Bays said. "That someone is watching them swim and that they know the rules of the pool that we are swimming."

There's an entire market for pool safety devices, an added layer of protection parents might consider for keeping the summer fun going.

Pool patrol and Lifebuoy are both floating devices you can put in the water. Both sense water displacement and triggers an alarm if a person or pet fall into the pool.

Pool Patrol has been around since the 1980s and retails for around $200 on Amazon.

"To have an alarm in the pool is a sense of security that, okay I have something else helping me watching the kids that they don't get into trouble," said Gordon Lantin, President of Driven Designs.

Lifebuoy was developed by an Israeli company and cost about $300. An app on your phone helps you control the device.

"We've managed to improve our product to the point that we got a very low percentage of false alarms," said Yuval Tepper with Lifebouy.

The Safety Turtle is different. It was originated in the 90s with a recent tech update in 2015. It's the least expensive option at $160 on Amazon. The locking wristband makes it impossible for the child to take it off. It too will sound an alarm when it's wet.

"The pool alarms are watching the water, the safety turtle is watching the child. That's the difference," Corinne Semla VP-RJE Technologies, Inc. said.

All of these devices can be taken with you to a friends pool or on vacation.

"I actually didn't know that a lot of these existed," Bays said. "I think that it's a pretty neat idea that you can take some of them with you because in the summer especially we're always traveling to places with hotels with pools."

While all of the devices worked after some trial and error, the Pool Patrol and Lifebuoy were a little more complicated to work with and were more sensitive.

The Safety Turtle worked right away, was easy to use and is the one Bays says is worth investing in.

"I think it's just an added layer of safety, even though I think parents should always have an eye on their kids if they're around water," Bays said. "It is a nice comfort to know that there is something else."