U.S. Marshals Seeking Two Escaped Inmates From Jefferson County

(KFSM) — The U.S. Marshal Service is looking for two federal inmates who escaped from the Jefferson County Detention Center.

Chris Sanderson, 34, and Wesley Gullett, 30, escaped from the detention center apparently overnight. U.S. Marshals received the call about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday (July 31), according to our Little Rock affiliate THV11.

Gullett, nicknamed “Bad Company,” was arrested back in February along with 53 others in a roundup of members of a white supremacist group accused of a series of violent crimes.

Gullett was said to be a member of the New Aryan Empire, whose members were accused by federal investigators of trying to kill an informant and stabbing and maiming two other people suspected of cooperating with law enforcement, according to the February indictment.

Gullett and Sanderson are considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone with information on the two is asked to call 911 right away or the U.S. Marshals at (501) 324-6256.