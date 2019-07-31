× Washington Regional Begins $4 Million Campaign For New Cancer Support Home

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Citing a need for expanded services and a more accessible facility, Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville is planning to build a new cancer support facility.

Hospital officials say the 12,000-square-foot building with additional guest rooms will be a more effective way to meet the critical support needs of cancer patients.

The campaign goal for the construction is $4 million

Groundbreaking is expected later this year with completion in 2020. The new home will be on a 4.4-acre site on East Longview Street.

It will offer the same services as the current location, but with additional amenities including an elevator, 10 overnight guest rooms with private bathrooms and an expanded wig and prosthesis boutique with dressing rooms.

