HOUR-BY-HOUR

Northwest Arkansas will climb to near normal temperatures for this time of year.

River Valley temperatures will climb into the low 90s, with feel-like temperatures near 100 degrees.

RAIN CHANCES

A complex to our north will dip into Arkansas this morning. It will fizzle as it reaches us, but some stray showers are possible.

Stray chances of showers are possible through the day. Most rain will stay in our eastern viewing area.

-Sabrina