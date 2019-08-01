Adventure Arkansas Snorkeling On Beaver Lake

There is a lot to do on Arkansas’ and Oklahoma’s lakes, but what about underneath the surface? We teamed up with Hobbs State Park for a snorkeling adventure on Beaver Lake.

Snorkeling will be available on the following dates and times:

Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 --- 1-4 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 13, 2019 --- 1-4 p.m.

The park recommends calling to reserve your spots: (479)-789-5000.

Participants are asked to wear appropriate clothing for swimming, including water shoes, as well as sunscreen. Life jackets, masks and snorkels will be provided. All participants must wear a life jacket, and those younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult in the water.

Participants should meet at Rocky Branch Marina, 8872 Rocky Branch Marina Road in Rogers (Highway 12 to Highway 303 north to Rocky Branch Marina Road).

Cost is $20 for those 13 and older and $10 for children to age 12. Preregistration and payment are required.

-Matt