All Lanes Of Highway 64 Eastbound Bridges Between Roland And Fort Smith Reopened

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — All lanes of Highway 64 eastbound bridges between Roland and Fort Smith are now back open. This comes after it has been closed for a few months because of historic flooding.

The road was closed after floodwater overtook it in late May, causing substantial damage.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says that the water washed out portions of the two eastbound bridges, which have since been repaired.

Earlier this week, one lane of the eastbound bridges were reopened to traffic.