Baba Boudan Reopens In Fayetteville After Car Crashed Through Building

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — After months of repairs, Baba Boudan’s Espresso Café in Fayetteville has finally reopened. This comes several months after a car crossed four lanes on College Ave. and crashed into the business.

On Thursday (Aug. 1), coffee lovers celebrated the reopening by enjoying a familiar cup of joe.

“It’s great to be back here,” says Birch Lancaster. Lancaster is the manager of Baba Boudans and son of the owners. He says he has worked there since he was tall enough to help out.

Lancaster says they are lucky to have loyal customers.

“I had people chomping at the bits to get back in here we had customers in the parking lot before we opened,” said Lancaster.

Marty Cornell was at the shop today buying coffee beans.

“Oh, I drive by and see how the progress is going and checking on Facebook to see when they’re ready.”

Cornell was thrilled when she found out today was reopening day.

“I wasn’t going to get out of the house today but I thought I’ve got to go get some coffee beans.”

The coffee shop has been completely renovated. Lancaster said some people seem "awestruck" when walking through the new doors.

Baba Boudan says the amount of support they received was incredible and they want to thank the community.

“Thanks to anyone who donated to the GoFundMe we set up. Thank you. It helped a lot. Even with insurance and everything, there was still a lot of out of pocket expenses,” said Lancaster.