Fayetteville High School Students Receive Chromebooks For Upcoming School Year

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — School districts across the area are preparing for the first day of class, and Fayetteville High School students picked up their new Chromebooks today.

The Chromebooks are a part of the school's one-to-one technology program, which makes sure all students have access to a laptop while in the classroom.

This year is the first year that ninth-grade students will receive a laptop.

While this will benefit the students, FHS Principal Jay Dostal says it will also be a game-changer for teachers.

"It's going to be huge for our teachers, they utilize technology a lot right now with the Chromebook carts that we have, but the problem is they have to reserve those in advance and so they have to plan three, four, five weeks in advance and now they can just have their kids pull theirs out at any time and have access immediately," Dostal said.

The Chromebook that students got will be theirs for the rest of their high school career. When they are seniors, they have the option to buy their laptops for $1.

Classes begin on Augst 13 for Fayetteville Public Schools.