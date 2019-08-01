Flash Flood Watch; Heaviest Friday into Saturday

Posted 2:43 pm, August 1, 2019, by , Updated at 02:44PM, August 1, 2019

The constant northwest to southeast pattern we're in will continue to favor showers and thunderstorms, especially in the morning, for the next few days.

The most widespread rain will happen on Friday night into Saturday morning. This is when up to 2" will be possible across the entire area.

Storms will continue into the afternoon on Saturday but won't be as widespread as the first part of the day.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for most of our area. Up to 3" of rain will be possible in isolated locations.

The heaviest totals will be concentrated along the Arkansas/Oklahoma state line.

-Garrett

