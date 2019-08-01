Get Ready To Head Back To School With This Year’s Sales Tax Holiday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Summer is almost over and that means it’ll be time to head back to school very soon.

Parents, teachers and students listen up, this weekend (Aug. 3-4) is the Arkansas statewide sales tax holiday.

All-day Saturday and Sunday is your chance to get the school supplies you need completely tax free.

Parents like Becca Jackson, mom to girls Charlotte and Ana, are getting a jump start on their back to school shopping.

“We are trying to beat the crowds but again may have to come back," Jackson said.

Walmart claims to be the one-stop-shop for everything back to school-related. From the hottest items like unicorn pencil boxes to backpacks with your favorite Disney characters from The Lion King, it can be found this weekend.

“You don’t have to bring in any kind of tax-exempt form. Our associates are very well informed on this and we even have the school supply lists for all the Northwest Arkansas schools," Marissa Kargas, Walmart Spokesperson said. "You can walk in empty-handed and leave with everything you need.”

Teachers can also find what they need to prepare their classrooms for the upcoming year. Plus, everything college students need to outfit their dorms rooms are available.

While Jackson and her kids are shopping now, they plan to come back this weekend to save money.

“You do save a lot of money. There are a lot of people so that’s difficult sometimes but sometimes the money is worth it," Jackson said.

For a list of things that qualify for this statewide sales tax holiday click here.

Oklahoma's sales tax holiday is Friday through Sunday.