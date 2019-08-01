Ghost Bike Memorial Placed In Sherwood To Honor John Mundell

Posted 10:24 pm, August 1, 2019, by , Updated at 10:28PM, August 1, 2019

SHERWOOD, Ark. (KFSM) — A memorial now marks the spot where a Fort Smith man was killed during a hit and run while riding his bike.

Family and friends placed a "ghost bike" on Highway 107 in Sherwood Thursday (Aug. 1) in honor of John who died on July 22, four days after he was dragged by a car on his bicycle.

Those honoring John also rode their bikes in his memory, with a police escort.

Sherwood Police are still looking for the person responsible for John's death.

Loved ones are preparing to gather for a memorial at First Baptist Church in Van Buren on Saturday, August 3 at 3 p.m.

