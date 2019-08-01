Moffett Pushes Back Start Date Of 2019-2020 School Year

MOFFETT, Okla. (KFSM) — Moffett Public School has postponed the 2019-2020 school year start day to August 12, according to a post on the school’s website.

The post reads:

Moffett School has moved the 2019-2020 school year start date to August 12th. This decision was made due to the four temporary classrooms and the new air conditioning units being delivered later than expected. We apologize to all parents that this late start date may affect negatively but we feel it is in the best interest of the students. The hygienist has tested the surface and air quality and has deemed everything safe. While this flood has set us back and caused as a lot of extra work, it has also been a blessing. The surrounding communities, volunteers, and staff have really banned together to help in the restoration of our school. All donations and volunteer help has been greatly appreciated. No words can express how thankful we all are at Moffett School. Though the work has been exhausting, we truly feel Moffett School is in the process of being better than it was prior to the flood. Currently our phone lines are down but we do expect to have service soon. Also any parents who have questions and concerns are more than welcome to stop by the school. Our office hours are 8 am – 1pm. Thanks to everyone for your patience. We are #MOFFETTSTRONG!

The River Valley was devastated by historic flooding in May and the town of Moffett, Oklahoma may have seen the worst of it.

The United Way of Fort Smith Area will be hosting a Fill the Bus event Saturday, August 3 specifically for the Moffett school that was significantly impacted by floodwaters.

Residents and local organizations have been working hard to repair the school over the last several months.