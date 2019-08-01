New Walmart-Exclusive Twinkies Are Out of This World

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A new flavor of Twinkies has landed on Walmart shelves promising to send your taste buds over the moon.

Moonberry Twinkies are now exclusively available at Walmart for a limited time. Walmart says it’s the perfect back to school lunch snack for any aspiring astronaut (or alien).

It’s a new twist on the iconic sweet treat. Moonberry Twinkies have a dark berry outside casing, resembling outer space, instead of the original vanilla cake. The creamy filling also brings a new fruity flavor.

You can grab a 10 pack for just $2.97. During Walmart’s Back To School Rollbacks, you can pick up a box for $2.50.

