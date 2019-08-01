× Police: Homeless Man Stole Thousands In String Of Thefts, Break-Ins

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Police have linked a homeless man to a string of break-ins and thefts in south Fayetteville that briefly left one woman without her $15,000 diamond ring.

Joseph Ferguson, 36, was arrested Thursday (Aug. 1) in connection with seven counts of breaking or entering, seven counts of first-degree criminal mischief, four counts of theft of property, four counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, residential burglary and possession of a controlled substance.

Fayetteville police identified Ferguson as a suspect after he was spotted on surveillance using some of the stolen credit cards at a local business, according to an arrest report.

Police later found Ferguson at Walker Park, where he admitted to several incidents.

Ferguson said he rode a stolen bike to a woman’s house where her garage was left open. He took a $5,000 piece of luggage from the vehicle that held a $15,000 vintage diamond ring, seven credit cards, an Apple iPad and other personal identification items, according to the report.

The woman later found the ring and luggage down the road from her house. Ferguson was able to charge some money to her cards, however.

Police said Ferguson also admitted to taking $1,500 in cash from an unlocked vehicle; a $450 Trek bicycle; a $1,500 Apple MacBook Pro; and a gym bag in at least six other incidents.

Ferguson was being held at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.