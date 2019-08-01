Portion Of Old Wire Road In Fayetteville Closed For Tunnel Construction

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A portion of Old Wire Road in Fayetteville will remain closed through Aug. 9 as a tunnel is constructed under the roadway.

Old Wire Road from North Oak Bailey Drive to North Crossover Road (Arkansas 265) will be closed to all traffic through next week, though the road will be reopened if the project is completed early. The road will be closed 24 hours a day.

The project requires adding a tunnel as part of the Niokaska Creek Trail extension that will link Gulley Park along Old Wire Road to the Mud Creek Trail at Old Missouri Road. The project will also include drainage improvements and an asphalt overlay.

When completed, the Niokaska Creek Trail will be more than three miles long and will put about 4,000 residents within a quarter-mile of the trail.

More information on Fayetteville’s Trail Construction Program can be found here.