Remaining Escaped Inmate Found Waving Hands, Surrendering To Police

According to the US Marshals, an escaped inmate from Jefferson County Detention Center, Christopher Sanderson, has been captured in Pelsor, our partners at KTHV reported.

About 6 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 1), Marshals and Arkansas State Police were setting up a perimeter around a wooded area near Pelsor where Sanderson and Wesley Gullett had both been at earlier.

While they were setting up, a trooper traveling down a dirt road nearby spotted Sanderson kneeling and waving his arms. He told the officer he was exhausted and wanted to give up.

Sanderson was treated for dehydration and will be spending the night in the Pope County Jail and will be brought up on Federal Charges for the escape attempt.

The Jefferson County Sheriff announced Wednesday that Gullett, a white supremacist and supposed president of the New Aryan Empire and Sanderson could have escaped the detention facility as early as midnight on Monday.

A total of $15,000 were offered in rewards for the inmates’ capture.