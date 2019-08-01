Springdale High School Staff Get Agile Training From Walmart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A communications team from Walmart is coming to Springdale High School today (Aug. 1) to teach staff members about a highly distinguished concept.

Walmart will be training the Springdale High School Business and IT Academy staff on Agile.

Agile is a problem-solving technique used by many Fortune 500 technology companies, and now Springdale students will be able to learn this fall how to implement it by being taught by the staff who are training today.

Agile is a way of thinking about software developing and delivering value while solving problems. In the training, staff will learn Agile methods that can be utilized when challenges arise.

The training is set to begin at 9 a.m.