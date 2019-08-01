Springdale Teacher Named One Of Four Semi-Finalists For Arkansas Teacher Of The Year

ARKANSAS (TB&P) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Department of Education Secretary Johnny Key announced Thursday (Aug. 1) the four teachers named 2020 Arkansas Teacher of the Year State semi-finalists. The semi-finalists were selected among 15 regional finalists and were recognized at an event today at the Governor’s Mansion.

Joel Lookadoo teaches ninth-grade Algebra 1 at Lakeside Junior High in Springdale. He’s one of the four finalists up for the award.

